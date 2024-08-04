Violence in Bangladesh leaves 8 people dead, hundreds injured as protests continue

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A new round of violence in Bangladesh left at least eight people dead and hundreds of others injured as student protesters clashed with police and ruling party activists on Sunday, officials and media reports said, as protests that began over a government jobs quota continued with demands for the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The protests began as students called for an end to a quota system that awarded 30% of government jobs to relatives of veterans, but escalated into violence that left more than 200 dead in July. Authorities closed schools and universities across the country, blocked internet access and imposed a shoot-on-sight curfew. At least 11,000 people have been arrested in recent weeks.

