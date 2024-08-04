Ukraine’s Zelenskyy displays newly arrived F-16 fighter jets to combat Russia in the air

SOMEWHERE IN UKRAINE (AP) — Ukraine’s newly arrived F-16 fighter jets have been put on display by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said the planes will boost the country’s war effort against Russia. Two F-16 jets, sporting Ukraine’s trident insignia on their tails and draped in camouflage netting, were a dramatic background for Zelenskyy’s address to Armed Forces Day, an event held under tight security at an undisclosed location to protect the fighter jets from Russian attacks. Zelenskyy said Ukraine is also trying to get neighboring countries to help defend it against Russian missiles.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.