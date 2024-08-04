Thousands brave the heat for 70th anniversary of Newport Jazz Festival

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — A capacity crowd of about 10,000 people braved heat and humidity to witness the 70th anniversary of the Newport Jazz Festival, one of the largest music festivals in New England. The festival is also one of the biggest multi-day jazz festivals in the world and has brought legions of people to the coastal Rhode Island community over the decades. It’s held at Fort Adams State Park, where festivalgoers benefited from a cool ocean breeze and misting fans. Performers at this year’s festival included Elvis Costello, Dinner Party and Samara Joy. The festival sold out all three days this year. Sunday was the final day.

