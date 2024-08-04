MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican journalist who covered one of the country’s most dangerous crime beats has been killed, and two of his government-assigned bodyguards wounded. The web news page operated by reporter Alejandro Martínez confirmed his death. The police department in the city of Celaya says he was shot to death Sunday by assailants travelling in another vehicle. The department says the two bodyguards were being treated for their wounds, but did not give their condition. Celaya is the most dangerous city for police officers in Mexico. Prosecutors in the north-central state of Guanajuato say they are investigating the attack on Martínez, who had been given police protection after reporting receiving threats.

