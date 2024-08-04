Drugstores tinker with new looks as their usual way of doing business faces challenges

America’s drugstores are testing smaller locations and more ways to offer care as more store closings loom. As these experiments play out, customers may see Walgreens stores that are one-fourth the size of a regular location. Or CVS drugstores with an entire primary clinic stuffed inside. Drugstores say they are reacting to customer needs and filling voids in care. Analysts say these moves might improve access to care and create a more lasting connection with customers. But they also note health care is a tough market to crack.

