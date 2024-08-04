Canning and Angels relievers shut down Mets in 3-2 victory

Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Griffin Canning pitched five stingy innings for his first win in six weeks and the Los Angeles Angels held off the New York Mets 3-2 on Sunday.

Matt Thaiss and Kevin Pillar each had a sacrifice fly for the Angels, who knocked the Mets out of playoff position in the National League by winning the final two in a three-game series.

Los Angeles’ bullpen gave up two hits over four scoreless innings, with Roansy Contreras working a perfect ninth to earn his second save.

New York has dropped consecutive one-run games for the first time all season.

Canning (4-10) permitted three hits with four walks and eight strikeouts to win for the first time since June 24.

Jose Quintana (6-7) allowed three runs over five innings for the Mets, who are 1-2 to start a zig-zagging, 10-game, four-city road trip. They head to St. Louis on Monday for a makeup game against the Cardinals.

The Mets took a 1-0 lead in the second on an RBI single from Harrison Bader before the Angels scored twice in the bottom half. Taylor Ward came home on Quintana’s wild pitch, and Thaiss had a sacrifice fly to score Jo Adell.

The Angels moved in front 3-1 in the third on a sac fly from Pillar.

New York pulled within a run in the fifth when Francisco Lindor singled to score Jeff McNeil.

With the Angels leading 3-2 in the seventh, Lindor hit a drive down the right-field line that was initially ruled a home run before umpires conferred on the field and called it a foul ball. A replay review confirmed the ball was foul, and Lindor flied out on the next pitch.

The Mets had another scoring chance in the eighth with runners at first and third and one out against right-hander Mike Baumann before Mark Vientos grounded into a 6-4-3 double play.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: RF Starling Marte (knee) is headed to Class A Port St. Lucie to continue his rehab program and could be ready for a minor league game this week. … RHP Sean Reid-Foley (shoulder) walked three in two-thirds of an inning during a rehab outing for Double-A Binghamton. RHP Reed Garrett (elbow) gave up three runs on four hits and a walk while getting only one out in the same game. … RHP Dedniel Núñez (forearm) played catch this weekend.

Angels: 3B Anthony Rendon (back) is expected to come off the injured list Tuesday before a series opener at Yankee Stadium, according to manager Ron Washington.

UP NEXT

Mets: LHP Sean Manaea (7-4, 3.50 ERA) is scheduled to start Monday’s makeup game in St. Louis that was the result of a May 8 postponement because of inclement weather.

Angels: After a day off, RHP Davis Daniel (1-2, 4.91 ERA) will be on the mound in New York against the Yankees.

