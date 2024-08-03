Somali police say 32 people died in an attack on a beach hotel. Al-Shabab claimed responsibility.

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Police in Somalia say 32 people died and 63 others were wounded in an attack on a beach hotel in the capital, Mogadishu. A police spokesperson told journalists on Saturday that one soldier was killed in the Friday night attack and that the rest were civilians. Al-Qaida’s East Africa affiliate, al-Shabab, said through its radio that its fighters carried out the attack. Witnesses reported an explosion followed by gunfire. Lido Beach, a popular area in Mogadishu, is bustling on Friday nights as Somalis enjoy their weekend.

