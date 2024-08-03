Severe drought has returned to the Amazon. And it’s happening earlier than expected

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — The Amazon is entering its driest period, from August to September. Many rivers are at historic lows even earlier than last year. On Monday, Brazil’s water agency declared a water shortage in two major basins, which cover an area nearly the size of Mexico. In Amazonas state, 20 out of 62 municipalities have already declared emergencies. Moreover, the region has experienced the highest number of fires in almost two decades for the January to July period.

