Protests continue in Bangladesh amid outrage over crackdown

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Thousands of people from all walks of life gathered in Bangladesh’s capital to demand justice for more than 200 students and others killed in a wave of violence last month amid protests against a controversial quota system for government jobs. The protesters chanted anti-government slogans, such as “Justice, Justice, We want justice” and “Resignation, resignation, Sheikh Hasina’s resignation,” as the wave of protest widened beyond students. Elsewhere in Dhaka, hundreds of others including students, parents, doctors and teachers rallied. As protests continued to spread, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday offered to talk with student leaders, but a coordinator refused in a Facebook post.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.