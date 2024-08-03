Florida deputy killed and 2 officers wounded in ambush shooting, police say

A Florida sheriff’s deputy has been killed and two other deputies wounded while attempting to reach the first officer in what police called an ambush inside a home. Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell says the three deputies were shot at a house on Friday night in Eustis, Florida, northwest of Orlando. Two suspects were killed and a third was wounded when police stormed the home in an attempt to retrieve a deputy trapped inside after officers responded to a reported disturbance around 8 p.m. Grinnell says officers formed a team to enter the house and retrieve the deputy, but were met with “a hail of gunfire” and two other deputies were shot inside the home, where there was no history of violent crime.

