Bryan Reynolds, Joey Bart homer in the Pirates’ 4-2 victory over the Diamondbacks

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Reynolds and Joey Bart homered and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 on Saturday night.

Reynolds’ two-run shot to center off Slade Cecconi in the sixth inning broke a 1-1 tie. Bart opened the scoring with a solo shot in the second inning off starter Jordan Montgomery.

“Hearing the crowd go crazy like that, such a big spot in the game, it was awesome,” winning pitcher Kyle Nicolas said about Reynolds’ home run. “He’s come through for us in so many ways this year. Can’t really say I’m surprised, but it was fun.”

Reynolds, who played in the All-Star Game, also walked twice. He is hitting .332 since the beginning of June to lift his batting average from .249 to .287.

“He’s our best player and he exemplifies that every night by the way he plays,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “When he get hot, he can carry us for about and have those big moments liked he did tonight.”

Bart also knocked in the Pirates’ other run in the sixth, singling home Connor Joe, who had doubled. Second base umpire Adrian Johnson originally ruled Joe was out at second base on a throw by left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. but the play was overturned on video review.

Nicolas (2-2), the fourth of six Pittsburgh pitchers, worked two scoreless innings for the win. Cecconi (2-7) allowed three runs in 2 1/3 innings.

David Bednar gave up a run in the ninth, but held on for his 19th consecutive save and 20th in 23 opportunities this season. Ketel Marte hit an RBI single with two outs to draw the Diamondbacks within two runs, but pinch-hitter Alek Thomas flied out with runners on the corners to end it.

The Pirates won for the fourth time in six games while ending the Diamondbacks’ four-game winning streak. Arizona had won eight of its previous nine.

Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo was 3 for 3 with two doubles.

Both starting pitchers’ outings were shorted because of a 68-minute rain delay in the middle of the fourth inning. Pittsburgh’s Mitch Keller did not allow a run in four innings and Montgomery gave up one run — Bart’s homer — in three innings.

“I felt really good, probably the best I’ve felt all year,” Keller said. “I’m just kind of disappointed but there’s nothing we can do about it. (The rain delay) just kind of dragged on too long.”

The Diamondbacks tied it at 1 in the fifth inning when Joc Pederson drew a bases-loaded walk from Jalen Beeks on a full count with two outs. Beeks escaped the jam by striking out Josh Bell.

Bart had two hits.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: DH Andrew McCutchen (left quadriceps tightness) left in the sixth inning when he was hurt running out a groundball and is listed as day-to-day. … INF Isaih Kiner-Falefa (sprained left knee) was activated from the 10-day injured list four days after being acquired from Toronto in a trade and started at second base. He was 0 for 3 with a throwing error. … INF Alika Williams was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis. … RHP Jared Jones (strained right lat muscle) pitched three innings in a rain-interrupted simulated game, throwing 45 pitches. The rookie has been on the IL since July 4.

UP NEXT

Pirates rookie RHP Paul Skenes (6-1, 1.90) was set to start Sunday against RHP Ryne Nelson (8-6, 4.53). Skenes’ ERA since making his debut on May 11 is the lowest in the major league among qualified pitchers.

