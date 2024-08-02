The 1975 is being sued after Matty Healy’s kiss of a bandmate shut down a music festival in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The 1975 is being sued after Matty Healy’s kiss of a bandmate on stage shut down a music festival last year in Malaysia. The lawyer for Future Sound Asia said the lawsuit against the band and all four members was filed in London on July 23 and seeks $2.5 million for breach of contract and losses. Healy used profanities as he criticized Malaysia’s stance against homosexuality before kissing bassist Ross MacDonald during the band’s headline performance at the festival. Homosexuality is a crime in Malaysia, punishable by up to 20 years in prison. The government cancelled the festival, and the band canceled later performances that had been scheduled in Taiwan and Indonesia.

