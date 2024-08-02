Proposed law pushes for tougher migrant detention following Texas girl’s killing

HOUSTON (AP) — Family members of a 12-year-old Houston girl allegedly killed by two Venezuelans who entered the U.S. illegally are supporting legislation that would limit immigration authorities’ ability to release immigrants they detain. Jocelyn Nungaray’s body was found in a creek June 17 after she disappeared during a walk to a convenience store. Authorities say the two men accused of killing her were detained near El Paso but released with orders to appear in court later. Nungaray’s mother said Friday that she is backing the legislation, which would bar federal authorities from releasing migrants if there are available detention center beds. A migrants’ rights advocate says the proposal amounts to demonization of migrant communities.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.