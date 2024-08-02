Police investigating hate speech targeting Olympics opening ceremony artistic director Thomas Jolly

PARIS (AP) — Paris prosecutors say an investigation into hate speech online has been open following a complaint by Olympics opening ceremony artistic director Thomas Jolly for “death threats,” “public insults” and “defamation.” The statement said Jolly said he has been “the target of threatening messages and insults on social networks criticizing his sexual orientation and his wrongly-assumed Israeli roots.” Jolly’s complaint comes after the Paris Olympics’ opening ceremony prompted a storm of outrage in the wake of a contentious scene some thought mimicked “The Last Supper.” DJ and LGBTQ+ icon Barbara Butch performed in the scene and has also said she suffered a torrent of online threats.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.