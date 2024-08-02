In the prisoner swap, Putin’s signals that Russia won’t forget its security operatives abroad

In the biggest East-West prisoner swap since the Cold War, Russian President Vladimir Putin is sending a clear, morale-boosting message to his security services: If you get caught, Russia will bring you home. For the Kremlin, Vadim Krasikov, the hitman imprisoned in Germany for killing a former Chechen militant in Berlin, was perhaps the key component in the exchange that saw eight Russians swapped for 16 Westerners and Russian dissidents who had been imprisoned in recent years. In exchange for Krasikov and seven others, those freed by Moscow included American journalists Evan Gershkovich and Alsu Kurmasheva and former Marine Paul Whelan.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.