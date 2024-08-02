Death toll from bridge collapse in China’s Shaanxi province raised to 38. Two dozen still missing

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state television says the death toll has risen to 38 from the partial collapse two weeks ago of a highway bridge in northwestern Shaanxi province. State broadcaster CCTV said Friday evening that 24 people are still missing from the July 19 disaster, after which one person was saved. The report said at least 25 cars fell into the river, and teams have searched miles downstream looking for victims. The area where the bridge on the Danning highway fell had experienced heavy rains in the preceding days.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.