Coca-Cola to pay $6 billion in IRS back taxes case while appealing judge’s decision

Coca-Cola Co. says it will pay $6 billion in back taxes and interest to the Internal Revenue Service while it appeals a federal tax court decision in a case dating back 17 years. The Atlanta beverage giant said Friday it will continue to fight and believes it will win its dispute with the IRS over taxes from from 2007, 2008 and 2009. An IRS spokesperson did not respond to a message about the case. Coke filed the case in 2015, accusing the IRS of changing how it let the company calculate U.S. income based on foreign licensee profits. It says if it wins its appeal, it expects some or all of the $6 billion will be refunded.

