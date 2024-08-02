A North Carolina Republican who mocked women for abortions runs ad with his wife’s own story

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A new commercial by Mark Robinson, North Carolina Republican’s nominee for governor, is seeking to counter ads by Democratic rival Josh Stein criticizing his abortion views. The Robinson commercial describes his wife’s own abortion decades ago and leaves the impression that he’s now comfortable with the state’s current 12-week ban on most abortions. For months, Robinson’s campaign has said he supported an abortion ban after roughly six weeks of pregnancy, with some exceptions. Stein’s campaign says the ad is another effort for Robinson to move away from an “extreme and toxic stance.” Robinson’s approach reflects ongoing efforts by conservative politicians to moderate abortion views that otherwise have boosted Democratic electoral fortunes.

