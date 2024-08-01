Utah’s near-total abortion ban to remain blocked until lower court assesses its constitutionality

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A near-total abortion ban will remain on hold in Utah after the state Supreme Court ruled that the law should remain blocked until a lower court can assess its constitutionality. With the decision, abortion remains legal up to 18 weeks. The panel wrote in its opinion Thursday that a lower court acted within its purview when it initially blocked the ban. The case will now be sent back to a lower court to determine whether the law is constitutional. The trigger law that remains on hold would prohibit abortions except in cases when the mother’s life is at risk or there is a fatal fetal abnormality.

