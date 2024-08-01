Uber, China’s BYD, form partnership to deploy 100,000 EVs in EU and Latin America

BANGKOK (AP) — The ride sharing giant Uber and Chinese automaker BYD say they have agreed on a partnership to introduce 100,000 BYD model EVs on the Uber platform in Europe and Latin America. The companies said in a statement that the arrangement would offer Uber drivers access to favorable pricing and financing for BYD vehicles. Plans call for the partnership to expand to the Middle East, Australia and New Zealand. The companies said the plan would help accelerate the switch to EVs. They also plan to collaborate in introducing autonomous-capable EVs on the Uber platform. BYD has fast been expanding its reach into world markets after switching entirely to production of EVs and hybrids in 2022.

