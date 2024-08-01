Skip to Content
News

U.S. women’s basketball passes first test of Paris in tough win over Belgium

Sabrina Ionescu silences the crowd after 3 vs. Belgium
Sabrina Ionescu silences the crowd after 3 vs. Belgium
By
Published 1:45 PM

Getty Images

Belgium gave the U.S. its best shot, but in the end Breanna Stewart, A’ja Wilson and Co. were simply too much to keep up with in the fourth quarter.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content