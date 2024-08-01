U.S. women’s basketball passes first test of Paris in tough win over Belgium
Getty Images
Belgium gave the U.S. its best shot, but in the end Breanna Stewart, A’ja Wilson and Co. were simply too much to keep up with in the fourth quarter.
Getty Images
Belgium gave the U.S. its best shot, but in the end Breanna Stewart, A’ja Wilson and Co. were simply too much to keep up with in the fourth quarter.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.