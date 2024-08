Evy Leibfarth recounts what went through her head as she won Team USA’s first medal in canoe slalom since 2004. And she got to share the moment with her father, who played a pivotal role in fostering her love for running the rapids.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.