Protest by climate activists at another German airport halts cargo flights

BERLIN (AP) — Officials say an overnight protest by climate activists at Leipzig/Halle Airport in eastern Germany forced a three-hour halt to cargo flights. The protest by the Last Generation group followed demonstrations last week at Cologne-Bonn Airport and then at Frankfurt Airport, Germany’s busiest, which significantly disrupted passenger flights. Federal police said five activists attached themselves to the ground inside the airport perimeter shortly after midnight, and another two were prevented from doing so. They were removed at about 5 a.m. Last Generation said they didn’t set foot on the runways. Leipzig/Halle is an important air freight hub. Air cargo movements had to be suspended for about three hours.

