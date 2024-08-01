Intel to lay off more than 15% of its workforce as it cuts costs to try to turn its business around

Chipmaker Intel Corp. is cutting 15% of its massive workforce as it tries to turn its business around to compete with more successful rivals like Nvidia and AMD. The Santa Clara, California-based company said Thursday it is also suspending its dividend as part of a broader plan to cut cost. The bulk of the layoffs will be completed this year. Intel also reported a loss for its second quarter along with small revenue decline — and forecast third-quarter revenue below Wall Street’s expectations.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.