Illinois sheriff whose deputy shot Sonya Massey says it will take rest of his career to regain trust

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois sheriff whose deputy shot Sonya Massey in her home after she called 911 for help says it will take the rest of his professional life to rebuild trust in his agency. Sheriff Jack Campbell said Thursday in an interview with The Associated Press that he was horrified by the body camera video that showed former Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson shooting Massey in her in Springfield home. The 36-year-old Black woman was shot just below the eye after Grayson ordered her to put down a pan of hot water. Grayson faces charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct. He has pleaded not guilty.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.