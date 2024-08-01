CarShield to pay $10M to settle deceptive advertising charges
AP Business Writer
The Federal Trade Commission says that CarShield will pay $10 million to settle charges that its advertisements and telemarketing for vehicle service contracts are deceptive and misleading. The agency said Wednesday that many buyers found that repairs were often not covered, despite making payments of up to $120 per month. The FTC also alleged that CarShield’s celebrity and consumer endorsers made false statements in its ads.