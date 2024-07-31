Zac Gallen wins third straight start, Diamondbacks beat Nationals 5-4 for 3-game sweep

AP Baseball Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Zac Gallen won his third straight start, Ryan Thompson got out of a one-out, bases-loaded jam in the ninth inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks earned a three-game sweep by beating the Washington Nationals 5-4 on Wednesday.

Arizona has won five straight series, but this was the Diamondbacks’ first sweep in that stretch. Washington took an 8-2 lead in the series opener Monday before Arizona rallied to win 9-8 and outscored the Nats 29-4 over the rest of the series.

“It’s important to not get complacent with just winning a series, especially when you win the first two,” outfielder Jake McCarthy said. “It can’t hurt to keep the foot on the gas pedal.”

The Nationals have lost four straight and seven of nine.

Washington trailed 5-2 entering the ninth. CJ Abrams hit a one-out double off closer Paul Sewald that made it 5-3 and then the Nationals loaded the bases. Manager Torey Lovullo pulled Sewald — whose job could be in jeopardy after four blown saves in July — and brought in Thompson.

Thompson struck out Harold Ramírez and José Herrera’s passed ball allowed Washington to close within a run. The sidearmer coaxed a game-ending groundout by Riley Adams.

“Even though we have a good idea what to expect, the unexpected doesn’t throw us for a loop,” Thompson said. “There was a number of us ready when the phone rang in the ninth.”

Sewald faced five batters, walking three in a game for the second time in his career and first since he was a rookie in 2017. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said he had “a lot to think about over the next several hours.”

“Right now, my top priority with Paul is that there’s a delivery issue,” Lovullo said. “It’s not allowing him to throw the ball where he wants to, have the finish on the ball and make the pitches he normally makes.”

Gallen (9-5) gave up one run, six hits and a walk in six innings, striking out six.

Arizona made its offensive push in the sixth, scoring four runs.

Pavin Smith hit a slow groundout that hugged the first-base line, allowing Eugenio Suárez to score for a 2-1 lead. Pinch-hitter Geraldo Perdomo and Corbin Carroll followed with back-to-back RBI singles and 4-1. Herrera hit an RBI double into the right-center gap, making it 5-1.

The surging Diamondbacks look like playoff contender after finishing 17-8 in July. They added first baseman Josh Bell at the trade deadline along with relievers A.J. Puk and Dylan Floro. Puk pitched a scoreless seventh on Wednesday.

Washington’s McKenzie Gore (6-9) pitched well until the sixth. The lefty gave up three runs on eight hits and a walk over 5 1/3 innings. His fastball velocity averaged 94.8 mph, down from 96.3 mph for the season.

Still, manager Dave Martinez was pleased with Gore’s outing.

“He was a lot more efficient,” the manager said. “Got us into the sixth. He was much better today.”

Arizona went ahead in the third after McCarthy tripled and then scored on a wild pitch. McCarthy is 12 of 22 at the plate over his past five games.

Ramírez hit an RBI double in the fourth.

James Wood and Riley Adams finished with two hits. Luis Garcia Jr. had an RBI single in the eighth.

“They fought to the end,” Martinez said. “Fell a little short.”

UP NEXT

Nationals: RHP Jake Irvin (8-8, 3.44) starts Friday at home in a series opener against Milwaukee as RHP Frankie Montas (4-8, 5.01) makes his Brewers debut after he was acquired from Cincinnati.

Diamondbacks: RHP Brandon Pfaadt (5-6, 3.92) starts Friday’s series opener at Pittsburgh.

