Venezuelan migrants in Mexico worry for their loved ones as political unrest roils their homeland

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Living in makeshift camps in the heart of Mexico City, many Venezuelan migrants grow increasingly anxious for their friends and family back home. After having trekked through Central America in search of a better life, they are closely following the protests triggered by the announcement that President Nicolás Maduro had won a third six-year term in the country’s highly controversial presidential election. Sunday’s election was among the most peaceful in recent memory, reflecting hopes that Venezuela could avoid bloodshed and end 25 years of single-party rule. Tensions are high as world leaders continue to call for transparency of the election results.

