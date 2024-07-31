Skip to Content
U.S. swimmer Torri Huske claims silver in women’s 100m free final

Torri Huske (USA) in the women’s 100-meter freestyle final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Paris La Défense Arena.

Published 12:04 PM

Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports

Swimming sprints came to a dramatic finish Wednesday afternoon with to-the-wall performances in the men’s and women’s 100m freestyle finals.

NBC Olympics

