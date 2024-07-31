The careers of Olympians like Simone Biles mirror the rise of adult gymnastics. ‘I’m never leaving.’

Interest in adult gymnastics across the United States is rising in lockstep with the careers of Olympians like Simone Biles. There are now hundreds of meets a year that offer opportunities for adults to compete. Many of the adults are former gymnasts who stepped away from the sport because they felt opportunities had dried up. Those opportunities are returning, allowing the athletes to reconnect with the sport on their terms. The 27-year-old Biles is a touchstone for the movement. She will have the chance to become the oldest Olympic all-around champion in 72 years when she competes in the all-around finals at the Paris Games.

