Round 3 of men’s surfing in Teahupo’o, Tahiti validated the Olympic Committee’s decision to hold the sport thousands of miles from Paris, as the best day in surfing history took the sport’s world by storm.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.