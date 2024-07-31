Sudan’s military says its top commander survived a drone strike that killed 5 at an army ceremony

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s military says its top commander, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, has survived a drone attack on a military graduation ceremony that killed five people in the country’s east. The military said in a statement Wednesday that the attack by two drones took place in Gebeit, a town in eastern Sudan, after the ceremony was concluded. Military chief Burhan, who was attending, was not hurt, according to Lt. Col. Hassan Ibrahim, from the military spokesman’s office.

