South Korea becomes three-time Olympic champion of men’s team sabre
Franck Fife-AFP via Getty Images
In a major upset, Team USA was eliminated in its first round against world No. 7 Iran in the Olympic men’s team sabre competition.
Franck Fife-AFP via Getty Images
In a major upset, Team USA was eliminated in its first round against world No. 7 Iran in the Olympic men’s team sabre competition.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.