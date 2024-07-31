Skip to Content
Shinnosuke Oka keeps Japan’s all-around gold medal streak alive

Shinnosuke Oka of Japan competes on the rings during the all-around final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Shinnosuke Oka keeps the Japanese men’s gymnastics gold medal streak alive by winning the all-around title in Paris.

