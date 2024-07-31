Shinnosuke Oka keeps Japan’s all-around gold medal streak alive
Naomi Baker/Getty Images
Shinnosuke Oka keeps the Japanese men’s gymnastics gold medal streak alive by winning the all-around title in Paris.
Naomi Baker/Getty Images
Shinnosuke Oka keeps the Japanese men’s gymnastics gold medal streak alive by winning the all-around title in Paris.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.