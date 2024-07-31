Skip to Content
Shericka Jackson withdraws from 100m at Paris Olympics

Shericka Jackson poses for a photograph after winning the women's 200m race at the 2023 World Athletics Championships.
Jamaican star Shericka Jackson is out of the women’s 100m event at the Paris Olympics. She earned bronze in the event at the Tokyo Games.

