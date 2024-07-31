Scottie Scheffler wants to do more than just win gold at the Olympics
USA Today Sports
Scottie Scheffler wants to win gold at the Paris Olympic Games. But that might not be his priority.
USA Today Sports
Scottie Scheffler wants to win gold at the Paris Olympic Games. But that might not be his priority.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.