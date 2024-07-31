Republican Lt. Gov. Jon Husted reports $5 million in the bank ahead of 2026 run for Ohio governor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted has already squirreled away more than $5 million toward a bid for governor that’s more than two years off. That’s according to campaign finance reports filed Wednesday. Husted reported contributions totaling $1.7 million between Feb. 1 to July 31, helping him set another fundraising record for this point in the campaign. Republican Attorney General Dave Yost reported raising $354,000 for the period, which brought his balance on hand to $1.5 million. Both men are positioning to run for governor in 2026, when Republican Mike DeWine faces term limits.

