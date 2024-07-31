Michigan Supreme Court restores minimum wage and sick leave laws reversed by Republicans years ago
Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has overruled the Legislature and reinstated major changes to the state’s minimum wage and sick leave laws. It’s victory for low-wage workers and especially people paid with tips. The court ruled 4-3 that Republican lawmakers violated the state constitution. The laws were the result of a 2018 petition drive that collected more than 280,000 signatures. The Republican-controlled Legislature prevented voters from having their say on the ballot measures by adopting the changes. That step was legal. But then they returned after the election and watered them down before leaving office.