Croatia firefighters report toughest day. North Macedonia could seek NATO help against wildfires

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Fueled by high temperatures, winds and weeks-long drought, wildfires raged overnight in Croatia. Firefighters say the toughest day so far this season is behind them. Croatia’s Firefighters’ Association on Wednesday described the past 24 hours as “the most demanding” this summer, with more than 100 interventions that engaged over 1,000 firefighters and 20 firefighting planes. The most serious situation in Croatia overnight was near the small town of Tucepi, in the southern part of the coastline, where one firefighter was injured. A strong wind that blew throughout the night made it harder to combat the raging blaze along stretching for several kilometers.

