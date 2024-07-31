Skip to Content
News

Basketball recap, July 31: Spain women survive second straight thriller

Spain's women's team celebrates after win
Spain's women's team celebrates after win
By
Published 4:00 AM

Getty Images

A full recap of Olympic basketball on July 31, including the U.S. men in action against South Sudan and Nikola Jokic and Serbia facing Puerto Rico.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content