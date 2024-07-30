Ukraine’s Olympic chief celebrates limited Russian presence at Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — The head of Ukraine’s Olympic delegation touted the limited numbers of Russian athletes at the Paris Olympics — who must compete as neutrals — as war between the two countries grinds on for a third year. In an interview with The Associated Press, Vadym Guttsait told The Associated Press in an interview that Ukraine began the effort to reduce the number of Russian and Belarusian athletes after the Kremlin’s forces invaded Ukraine in 2022 and have kept pressing it nearly until the start of the Games in Paris. Belarus is a key ally of Moscow’s. Only 15 Russian athletes will be competing in the Games and they won’t officially be representing the country.

