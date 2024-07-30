U.S. women’s rugby puts forth valiant effort in New Zealand loss, will face Australia for bronze
Kirby Lee/USA Today
The U.S. women fell to New Zealand, 24-12 but will advance to the bronze medal match for the first time in team history.
Kirby Lee/USA Today
