U.S. women’s rugby puts forth valiant effort in New Zealand loss, will face Australia for bronze

Ariana Ramsey runs during a match.
Published 6:53 AM

The U.S. women fell to New Zealand, 24-12 but will advance to the bronze medal match for the first time in team history.

NBC Olympics

