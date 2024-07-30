Steve Kerr confirms Jayson Tatum ‘will play’ in U.S. game vs. South Sudan
Getty Images
Tatum was conspicuously absent from the U.S. men’s basketball team’s opening win vs. Serbia.
Getty Images
