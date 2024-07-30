Skip to Content
News

Shuttlers struggle to see birdie as they re-adjusting to crowds at Olympic Games

Annie Xu and Kerry Xu (USA) compete in a women's doubles badminton match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Adidas Arena.
Annie Xu and Kerry Xu (USA) compete in a women's doubles badminton match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Adidas Arena.
By
Published 10:54 AM

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Some badminton players at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games are having an interesting dilemma about the return of crowds to the Games

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content