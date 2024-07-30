Shuttlers struggle to see birdie as they re-adjusting to crowds at Olympic Games
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Some badminton players at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games are having an interesting dilemma about the return of crowds to the Games
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Some badminton players at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games are having an interesting dilemma about the return of crowds to the Games
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.