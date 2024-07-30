Providence patients’ lawsuit claims negligence over potential exposure to hepatitis B and C, HIV

Four people who were potentially exposed to hepatitis B and C and HIV during surgeries have filed a class action lawsuit against Providence and an anesthesiology group claiming their negligence has caused pain and anxiety. The four patients underwent surgeries at Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center in Oregon City between 2022 and 2024. Providence sent notices on July 11 to about 2,200 patients saying the physician who administered anesthesia “failed to adhere to infection control procedures,” which exposed patients to hepatitis and HIV. Providence encouraged the patients to be tested. The Oregon Anesthesiology Group physician was fired following an investigation. The lawsuit said the experience has caused pain and anxiety, and they are seeking damages.

