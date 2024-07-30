Olympic opening ceremony DJ filing legal complaints for online abuse over ‘Last Supper’

PARIS (AP) — A storm of outrage about the Paris Olympics’ opening ceremony has taken a legal turn. A DJ who performed at the show posted Tuesday that her lawyer is filing complaints over abuse that the LGBTQ+ icon has suffered online. On Instagram, Barbara Butch’s lawyer said the artist “has been threatened with death, torture and rape, and has also been the target of numerous anti-Semitic, homophobic, sexist and grossophobic insults.” Although the ceremony’s artistic director has repeatedly said that he wasn’t inspired by “The Last Supper,” critics interpreted part of the show that featured Butch as a mockery of Leonardo Da Vinci’s painting showing Christ and his apostles.

