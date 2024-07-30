More women are ending pregnancies on their own, a new study suggests. Some resort to unsafe methods

A growing number of women say they’ve tried to end their pregnancies on their own by doing things like taking herbs, drinking alcohol or even hitting themselves in the belly, a new study suggests. Researchers surveyed reproductive-age women in the U.S. before and after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022. The proportion who reported trying to end pregnancies by themselves rose from 2.4% to 3.3%. The study was published Tuesday in the journal JAMA Network Open. Study authors acknowledged that the increase is small but said it’s telling.

