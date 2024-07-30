Italians clinch gold against longtime rival France in women’s team epee
Franck Fife-AFP via Getty Images
Italy triumphed in a narrow match between longtime rival and host country France in women’s team epee.
Franck Fife-AFP via Getty Images
