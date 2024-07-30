Iran says Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran. The statement gave no details on how Haniyeh was killed. Suspicion immediately fell on Israel, which has vowed to kill Hamas leaders over the group’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel. Israel itself did not immediately comment. There was no immediate reaction from the White House. The apparent assassination comes at a precarious time, as the Biden administration has tried to push Hamas and Israel to agree to a temporary cease-fire and hostage-release deal. In Israel’s war against Hamas since the October attack, more than 39,360 Palestinians have been killed.

