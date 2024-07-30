A centuries-old secret script called nüshu is empowering young Chinese women

BEIJING (AP) — Chen Yulu is a self-proclaimed ambassador of a script once known only to a small number of women in southern China. Nüshu started centuries ago as a writing practiced in secrecy by women who were barred from formal education in Chinese. It began in the women’s quarters of houses in Hunan province’s rural Jiangyong, the county whose distinct dialect serves as the script’s verbal component. Now, the script is gaining a new life in the 21st century as young people like 23-year-old Chen are spreading nüshu and cultivating supportive communities around it. The writing can be found in subway ads, craft fair booths, and independent bookstores across the country.

